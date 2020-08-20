‘Tosh.0’ To End With 12th Season As Comedy Central Continues Shift To Animation; ViacomCBS & Daniel Tosh Will Shop Series

Click to Skip Ad
Comedy Central

Tosh.0 has become the latest Comedy Central live-action series to come to an end as the ViacomCBS network makes a hard pivot to adult animation.

The show created and hosted by comedian Daniel Tosh will end after its upcoming 12th season. ViacomCBS and Tosh plan to shop the series to other networks and digital platforms.

This comes 24 hours after it emerged that Drunk History will not be moving forward with its seventh season.

Tosh.0, which looks at the ever-changing social media landscape, is Comedy Central’s longest-running weekly live-action show. Including the 12th season, which begins September 15, it will reach 300 episodes, having run for 11 years. The final season will feature 10 episodes with its finale on November 24.

“I look forward to doing an animated reboot of my show on MTV in 25 years,” joked Tosh.

2019-20 TV Renewals And Cancellations

This is a relatively quick turnaround since the network handed the show a four-season renewal in January that would have taken the franchise through to its 16th season with an additional 80 episodes.

Tosh.0, which is exec produced by Tosh, Charlie Siskel, Nick Malis and Christie Smith, was a breakout hit when it premiered on June 4, 2009, and it managed to remain steady in the subsequent 11 years, becoming the second-biggest Comedy Central show on Facebook behind South Park.

Comedy Central has been making a hard shift to adult animation over the past few months. It has pared down its live-action slate with its only remaining original live-action series being breakout Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens. Earlier this month, it moved two of its live-action titlesThe Other Two and South Side — to HBO Max.

Its focus now is on building an original animated slate around South Park. It has greenlighted reboots of Beavis and Butt-Head and The Ren & Stimpy Show and ordered the Daria spinoff Jodie.

