‘Tooning Out The News’ Sets Special Coverage For Democratic National Convention

Stephen Colbert’s animated news comedy Tooning Out The News will have you covered for the Democratic National Convention. The CBS All Access series will deliver up to the minute political coverage by hosts and analysts from “Big News,” “Hot Take,” and “Virtue Signal” with breaking news and election updates from the DNC, the network says.

This week’s shows will feature special guests beginning Tuesday, August 18 with Major Garrett, Chief Washington Correspondent for CBS News, followed by Sarah McBride, Democrat Candidate for Delaware in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, August 19, Jennifer Palmieri, political advisor and former White House Communications Director on Thursday, August 20, and Rep. Jim Himes, U.S. Congressman representing Connecticut’s 4th district on Friday, August 21.

Tooning Out The News features a cast of animated characters, led by anchor James Smartwood, lampooning top news stories and interviewing real-world guests, newsmakers and analysts. New five- to seven-minute segments are available Tuesday through Friday, culminating in a weekly full episode.

The series is executive produced by Stephen Colbert and Chris Licht of CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and RJ Fried and Tim Luecke (Showtime’s Our Cartoon President).