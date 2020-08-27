David Bowie Photographer Tony McGee Preps Pandemic Feature, Launches Production Company With Son Max

EXCLUSIVE: Tony McGee, celebrity photographer best known for his work with David Bowie, is prepping the release of a film shot during the pandemic after launching a film production company with his son Max McGee.

Tony McGee, who also took the first professional photographs of Kate Moss when she became a model, and Max McGee recently launched McGee Films.

They are preparing the launch of Auto, which was filmed in London during COVID-19. It stars Max McGee, Andy Constanti and Sherise Blackman with Tony McGee directing.

The story follows a veteran Special Forces member Gun who recently spent three years in Iraq. Now home from war Gun makes his living as a henchman for hire to local organized crime groups in London. The film follows Gun as he is sent on a mission to transport a vehicle in the middle of the night through London on behalf of one of East London’s most notorious gangsters. However, things start to go wrong for Gun as he begins having PTSD flashbacks and hallucinations while dealing with the new norms of the global pandemic.

“I not only wanted to explore the incredible amount of chaos something like a worldwide health crisis causes to society but also the hidden reality of soldiers suffering with PTSD,” said Max McGee.

It is the pair’s second film following the launch of their short Shattered, which was named a semi-finalist at Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival.

Elsewhere, the company is developing a film about the relationship between Marilyn Monroe and Jackie Kennedy, tentatively titled Jackie & Marilyn: The Hat Box, which explores a meeting between the pair at Truman Capote’s apartment in July of 1962, four weeks before Marilyn Monroe was found dead from an apparent drug overdose

Tony McGee, who shot all of the publicity for Bowie’s Let’s Dance tour in 1983 and has a shot of the musician in the National Portrait Gallery, added, “Going forward as a company, we have our goals set on producing a feature film, also written by and featuring Max and directed by myself in the beginning of 2021. The film explores the relationship between Jackie Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe and the events leading up to Marilyn’s unfortunate premature passing. The character of Truman Capote is also explored, as well as life in New York during the 1960s.”