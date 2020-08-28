Tony Awards Committee Confirms 18 Broadway Productions Eligible For 2020 Nominations

Eighteen Broadway productions will be eligible for this year’s Tony Awards competition, an awards committee confirmed Friday. The figure is significantly lower than last year’s pre-pandemic 34 eligible shows.

The number was confirmed, along with several routine nominee determinations, in yesterday’s final meeting of the the Tony Awards Administration Committee to decide eligibility for the recently announced all-digital 74th annual Tony Awards.

A date and platform have not been announced.

Among the decisions announced today, David Alan Grier will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play category for his performance in the large ensemble cast of A Soldier’s Play.

Also, both Elizabeth Strout and Rona Munro will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Play category for their work as co-authors on My Name is Lucy Barton, and Laura Linney will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for her solo performance in the same play. Both Bob Crowley and Luke Halls will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their Barton work.

As previously announced, the official eligibility cutoff date for Tony consideration was Thursday, February 19, 2020, for all Broadway productions opening in the 2019-2020 season. Three high-profile productions that had already began performances prior to the March 12 pandemic shutdown — West Side Story, Girl From the North Country, and Six — are not eligible because not enough Tony voters had yet been invited.

The Broadway productions eligible for 2020 Tony Award nominations (in opening night order) are:

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Sea Wall/A Life

Betrayal

The Height of the Storm

The Great Society

Slave Play

Linda Vista

The Rose Tattoo

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

The Sound Inside

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

The Inheritance

A Christmas Carol

Jagged Little Pill

My Name is Lucy Barton

A Soldier’s Play

Grand Horizons