‘Tommy Boy’ Director Peter Segal Signs With A3 Artists Agency

EXCLUSIVE: Renowned award-winning film and television director Peter Segal has signed with A3 Artists Agency. Known for his classic comedies, Segal will always be remembered for directing the Paramount hit Tommy Boy, which starred the late Chris Farley in one of his most memorable performances.

Segal’s career spans three decades and has delivered some of the great comedies in that time that includes Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult, Nutty Professor II: The Klumps and My Fellow Americans. Even after its release in 1995, Tommy Boy is still just as popular today as it was then with new generations of fans quoting its lines and remembering Farley’s comic genius, who passed away in 1997.

In the 2000s, his ties to Adam Sandler led to more memorable films which included Anger Management, The Longest Yard and 50 First Dates.

He most recently hhelmed the action comedy My Spy starring David Bautista, which Amazon Studios acquired from STX and can now be seen on its streaming service. Segal is also represented by Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc.

A3, a full-service talent and literary agency, signed the WGA code of conduct in November 2019