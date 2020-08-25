‘Tomb Raider’ Director Roar Uthaug Boards Netflix’s Norwegian Action-Adventure ‘Troll’

Roar Uthaug, the Norwegian filmmaker whose credits include the 2018 Alicia Vikander-starring Tomb Raider and hit disaster film The Wave, has been set to helm Troll, a Netflix original feature from the SF Studios-owned and Oslo-based Motion Blur.

The Norwegian-language action-adventure pic is set deep inside the mountain of Dovre, where something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is fast approaching the capital of Norway. But how do you stop something you thought only existed in Norwegian folklore?

Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud are producing for Motion Blur, they previously worked on the Netflix film Cadaver. Troll is scheduled to release on Netflix in 2022.

David Kosse, Vice President, International Original Film, commented: “We are incredibly proud to bring a Norwegian project of this scale to the world together with Roar Uthaug and Motion Blur. Roar is an extremely skilled filmmaker and I’m excited for him to go back to his Norwegian roots with this ambitious, fun film.”

Roar Uthaug added: “Troll is an idea that has been developing in the back of my mind for over 20 years. To finally be able to realize it with the enthusiastic and ambitious people at Netflix and Motion Blur is truly a dream come true. I can’t wait to unleash this Norwegian monster on the world.”

“We are thrilled to bring Troll to life, a Norwegian fairy tale figure, played, directed and produced by Norwegians for the global market. We at Motion Blur are ecstatic to finally announce this collaboration with director Roar Uthaug and Netflix”, said producers Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud.