Tom Hardy To Narrate Amazon’s ‘All Or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur’

Tom Hardy is to lend his voice to Amazon’s latest All Or Nothing documentary, which will profile a season in the life of Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur.

Amazon teased the Venom and Mad Max actor’s involvement on Twitter on Thursday, asking fans if they could guess which Hollywood actor would be providing a voiceover.

🔊 Sound on 🎙 Can you guess the Hollywood star who will be voicing All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur? Reply below! pic.twitter.com/JJinVcoRVS — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) August 20, 2020

Produced by 72 Films, All Or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur will premiere on August 31 with three episodes. Another three episodes will follow on September 7 before the final three are released on September 14.

72 Films secured unprecedented access to Spurs in the first season in their new stadium. The show captures the departure of manager Mauricio Pochettino and the arrival of José Mourinho. It also shows the club’s response to Covid-19.

All Or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur is executive produced by Mark Raphael and John Douglas. The series director is Anthony Philipson and the series producer is Clare Cameron.

Hardy’s voiceover will not be the first time a high-profile actor has narrated an All Or Nothing. Ben Kingsley voiced 2018’s All Or Nothing: Manchester City.