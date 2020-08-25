Tom Cruise Attends ‘Tenet’ Screening In London: “Back To The Movies”

Tom Cruise on Tuesday posted a video on social media showing him and his Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie attending a London screening of Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s new film from Warner Bros that opens overseas this weekend and over the Labor Day holiday in the U.S.

The film’s release date has been pushed back several times because of the COVID-19 pandemic — it has widely been seen as the benchmark tentpole that would herald the return of the theatrical experience during a time in which the exhibition sector has been all but decimated by the shutdown.

Nothing like an endorsement from the world’s most famous movie star to prime the pump for the theatrical business.

“Here we are, back to the movies,” a mask-wearing Cruise says in the 34-second video clip, which showed him taking car through rainy London to a theater. Later, he tells the crowd as he’s departing, “Great to be back in the theater everyone.”

Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/DrAY5tRg5P — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 25, 2020

Cruise likely is in Europe for the resumption of production on Mission: Impossible 7, which saw its Italy shoot derailed in March when the coronavirus invaded Europe. In July, the UK government and Cruise discussed possible plans over how the movie, as well as M:I-8, could resume filming at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden.

That all comes as Cruise has been orbiting Universal’s shot-in-space movie to be directed by Doug Liman.

Cruise, by the way, was asked in the video by a fellow crowd-member if he enjoyed Tenet.

“I loved it,” he replied.

Tenet will be released by Warner Bros overseas beginning Wednesday in such markets as the UK, Korea, France, Germany, Australia, Italy and Spain. In total through Friday, there will be 40 markets in play. It is expected to gross around $25 million ahead of its U.S. bow.