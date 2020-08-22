‘Titans’: Red Hood, Barbara Gordon And Scarecrow Set To Appear In Season 3 – DC FanDome

Titans executive producer and writer Greg Walker revealed that the superhero series will see some familiar faces in the upcoming season.

Walker joined Titans cast members Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter and Conor Leslie at DC’s Fandome on Saturday to talk highlights from the first two seasons and tease what’s next in the upcoming season. Among the DC canon characters set to join Titans season three, when the superhero teens head to Gotham, are Gotham City Police Department Commissioner Barbara Gordon and Dr. Jonathan Crane, a.k.a Scarecrow.

“Now we have Nightwing and Barbara Gordon trying to deal with the mistakes of their parents and it’s turning out to be a lot more difficult than anybody else bought,” Walker told fans.

Upon revealing the new slate of characters set to appear in the upcoming season, whose stars have yet to be announced, Walker recapped where the show last left off. At the end of Titans season two, the group of superheroes lost one of their own with Robin (Curran Walters) leaving his chosen family behind. To describe the hero’s future arc, Walker repeated an African proverb.

“A child that is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth,” he said. “That child comes back in the form of Red Hood.”

Come season three, Walters will shed his Robin garb and hit the screen as Red Hood. The actor, also known for his work in 20th Century Women and Too Close to Home, said he was excited to take on the new role.

“I feel some pressure but I’m ready to take it on one hundred percent,” he said. “I’ve been wanting this for a while now.”

The Saturday panel also featured cast members Alan Ritchson, Minka Kelly, Joshua Orpin and Damaris Lewis. Titans is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, Sarah Schechter and Richard Hatem are the executive producers.