‘The Titan Games’ Leads Monday Ratings; ‘The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons’ Rebounds

The Titan Games remains the top dog in the Monday night ratings, nearly matching last week’s numbers. The NBC reality sports competition delivered a 0.7 in the adults 18-49 demographic and saw a small boost in audience with 3.71 million viewers. NBC continued the adrenaline rush of physical challenges by ending the night with an encore of its two-hour American Ninja Warrior: USA vs. the World.

After hitting a series low last week, ABC’s clip show review The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! (0.3, 1.74M) ticked up a tenth.

Univision shared the top spot with NBC, averaging a 0.5 in the demo with its Monday night lineup of Te Doy La Vida (0.5, 1.90M), Médicos (0.4, 1.39M) and Como Tú No Hay Dos (0.4, 1.36M).

The CW kicked off its Monday with a double helping of Whose Line Is It Anyway? repeats and finished with a fresh Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.2, 900,000), which was on par with last week’s numbers.

Elsewhere, there was a landscape of summer repeats with CBS serving encores of The Neighborhood, Bob ♥ Abishola, All Rise and Bull, while Fox aired 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

