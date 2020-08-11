‘The Titan Games’ Season Finale Holds Steady To Top Monday Ratings

The Titan Games lived up to its name, ruling over Monday night in primetime delivering a 0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 3.55 million viewers in its season finale. The reality sports competition was on par with last week on a night of few originals, giving NBC the overall victory in the demo.

NBC wrapped its night with a two-hour American Ninja Warrior repeat.

Univision earned a 0.4 average in the demo, sharing second-place spot with CBS, the latter of which aired its Monday summer encore slate of The Neighborhood, Bob ♥ Abishola, All Rise and Bull and was the night’s most-watched network. Univision’s lineup included La Rosa de Guadalupe (0.3, 1.29M), Médicos (0.3, 1.26M) and Como Tú No Hay Dos (0.4, 1.31M).

ABC’s The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! (0.3, 1.88M) held steady as it continues to give a rosy retrospective at the best of the reality dating competition.

Elsewhere, Fox gave audiences encores of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star, while the CW served repeats of Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

