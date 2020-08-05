‘Till Death’: Eoin Macken, Aml Ameen, Callan Mulvey & Jack Roth Join Megan Fox In Thriller Which Begins Tomorrow In Bulgaria

Production begins tomorrow in Bulgaria on Millennium horror-thriller Till Death, which will star Megan Fox (Transformers), Eoin Macken (The Night Shift), Aml Ameen (Sense8), Callan Mulvey (300: Rise Of An Empire), and Jack Roth (Us And Them)

Production will take place in Sofia at Millennium’s Nu Boyana Studios. The film will chart the story of Emma (Fox), who is left handcuffed to her dead husband as part of a sickening revenge plot and must survive two hired killers sent to finish the job.

Australian filmmaker S.K. Dale (The Coatmaker) directs from the Blood List script by Jason Carvey.

David Leslie Johnson (Aquaman) will produce alongside Millennium’s Tanner Mobley, Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner, and Rob Van Norden. Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson, Jeffrey Greenstein, and Jonathan Yunger are executive producers on behalf of the The Expendables outfit. Jamie Cairney (Sex Education) is DoP.

Related Story Reopening Hollywood: Vet Producer, First Time Helmer Randall Emmett On Shuttering & Restarting 'Midnight In The Switchgrass'

The film was originally slated to begin production this spring, but was paused due to the pandemic. Working with the Bulgarian government and its Ministry of Health, Nu Boyana has put together a custom set of protocols for its space that includes social distancing, mandatory tests before and during during production, PPE, sanitation procedures, a closed set with no visitors and the separation of departments. The movie is following local protocols as well as working with SAG’s guidelines.

The Bulgarian studio has been hosting local productions since it reopened in mid-May but Till Death will mark the venue’s first American production since the shut-down.

“We are very excited and fortunate to be able to continue doing what we love: making movies. Megan leads an incredible cast and S.K. Dale is the perfect director to bring this twisted thriller to life,” said Millennium Vice President of Development and Till Death producer, Tanner Mobley.

Megan Fox is represented by ICM Partners and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Eoin Macken is repped by ICM Partners, Magnolia Entertainment and The Artists Partnership. Aml Ameen is represented by The Artists Partnership, UTA, LINK Entertainment and the Initiative Group. Callan Mulvey’s reps are Paradigm Talent Agency, Shanahan Management and Anonymous Content. Jack Roth is represented by UTA, Markham, Froddatt and Irwin and United Agents.