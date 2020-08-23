TikTok To Issue Lawsuit Against President Trump’s Administration For Executive Order

Click to Skip Ad
TikTok
Kyodo via AP Images

TikTok has taken its stance in the cyber clash against Donald Trump with plans to sue the president and his administration.

On Saturday, the app, owned by China’s ByteDance, told The Wall Street Journal that it is preparing to issue a lawsuit against the Trump administration for its inability to follow due process.

“For nearly a year we have sought to engage in good faith to provide a constructive solution,” a TikTok rep told WSJ. “What we encountered instead was a lack of due process as the Administration paid no attention to facts and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses.”

Earlier in August, the Trump administration set in motion an executive order seeking to ban the video platform over cybersecurity concerns and fears that the app takes personal data from U.S. users.

Trump’s August executive order also states that the app has 45 days to find a new U.S.-based owner or else he will ban use of the social media platform nationwide. About a week later, the president extended the app’s deadline to 90 days.

Currently in the bidding race for the popular app are software giants Oracle and Microsoft. Twitter has also explored acquiring the video platform’s U.S. operations

TikTok is set to take the White House to court next week.

Newswire

