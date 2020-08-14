Zack Snyder Zombie Movie ‘Army Of The Dead’ Will Undergo Reshoots As Tig Notaro Replaces Chris D’Elia

Even though Zack Snyder’s Netflix movie Army of the Dead has completed shooting and has been in post for a 2021 release, the feature will undergo reshoots with stand-up comic and Star Trek: Discovery actress Tig Notaro stepping in for Chris D’Elia, following sexual misconduct accusations made against the comedian.

The pic will return to production as soon as it’s safe to resume during the pandemic.

The movie features an ensemble cast with Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Matthias Schweighöfer, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, and Samantha Win.

Snyder, who is busy on bringing his cut of Justice League to HBO Max next year, also co-wrote Army of the Dead.

Reshoots will entail actual filming as well as Notaro acting opposite a partner on green screen with CG mixed in.

Dead follows the aftermath of a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, and a group of mercenaries who venture into the quarantine zone to pull off a big heist.

D’Elia was accused of sexually harassing underage girl on social media in June, allegations he has denied. Netflix pulled his unscripted prank show, and the comedian was fired by CAA and 3Arts.