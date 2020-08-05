Thomas Jane To Star In & EP ‘Troppo’ Crime Drama Series Via His Renegade Entertainment

The Expanse star Thomas Jane will star in and executive produce crime drama Troppo, a series adaptation of New York Times bestselling author Candice Fox’s Crimson Lake novel, from Jane’s and Courtney Lauren Penn’s Renegade Entertainment, AGC Television, Essential Media and Beyond Production.

Macmillan

Writer Yolanda Ramke (Netflix’s Cargo) will pen the series adaptation based on Crimson Lake, the first novel of Fox’s gripping contemporary crime series set in Queensland, Australia. In Troppo, Jane stars as an ex-cop falsely accused of a disturbing crime who escapes to the tropics of Far North Queensland where he becomes entangled in a newly-formed private investigations agency. The series is slated to go into production later this year in Australia.

Renegade Entertainment

Jane and Penn will executive produce via their Renegade Entertainment banner. AGC Television, Essential Media and Beyond Production will co-produce.

Jane stars in hit sci-fi drama series The Expanse, which returns for its fifth season this year on Amazon. Jane also directs an episode of the series this season. His extensive credits include Hung, The Predator, and The Punisher. Additionally, multi-hyphenate Jane, who founded the graphic novel company RAW Studios in 2011, directed noir thriller Dark Country, one of the first natively shot films in 3D. Renegade Entertainment will next produce an adaptation of the Stephen King novel From A Buick 8, marking the fourth collaboration for Jane and King, following 1922, The Mist and Dreamcatcher. Renegade is currently working on a slate of film, television and new media/audio projects to be announced.

Penn, a producer and former chess champion, previously founded Boundless Pictures, an independent film finance and production company, where she led packaging, development, sales and production. Penn oversees content at Renegade Entertainment, producing film, series and new media, alongside Jane.

Jane and Renegade Entertainment are repped by Paradigm.