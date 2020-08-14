‘This Is Us’ Actor Niles Fitch Joins Jenna Ortega In ‘The Fallout’

EXCLUSIVE: Niles Fitch, who plays teenage Randall Pearson on NBC’s SAG Award winning This Is Us, is set to star opposite Jenna Ortega in The Fallout, a film directed by Megan Park.

The movie follows high schooler Vada (Ortega), who navigates the emotional fallout she experiences in the wake of a school tragedy. Relationships with her family, friends and view of the world are forever altered. In the film, Fitch plays Quinton who has lost his younger brother in the school shooting. Strangers until the shooting, Quinton bonds with Vada over their shared experience, finding comfort in their new and sometimes complicated friendship.

Fitch stars next in the Disney+ original film Secret Society of Second Born Royals premiering on Sept. 25 in which he plays Disney’s first leading Black live-action prince. Fitch recently starred opposite Emmy and SAG Award winner Uzo Aduba in the feature film Miss Virginia currently available on Netflix. Fitch’s feature credits include the Golden Globe nominated St. Vincent and the Oscar nominated Denzel Washington movie Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Fitch is repped by Innovative Artists and attorneys Mitch Smelkinson and Hayes Robbins of Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.