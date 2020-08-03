‘The Young and the Restless’ Sets Return Date For Original Episodes On CBS

Soap fans should mark Aug. 10 on their calendars. Starting that date, all four daytime dramas will be in originals.

CBS’ The Young and the Restless will start rolling out new episodes Aug 10 (watch a promo above), joining CBS companion The Bold and the Beautiful, which has been in originals since July 20, ABC’s General Hospital, which will switch from repeats to fresh episodes on Aug. 3, and NBC’s Days Of Our Lives, which has continued airing first-run episodes throughout the pandemic.

CBS’ The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful as well as ABC’s General Hospital and NBC’s Days Of Our Lives suspended production in mid-March amid an industrywide production shutdown due to the pandemic.

The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless and General Hospital ran out of originals in late April (B&B, Y&R) and late May (GH) when they started airing classic episodes. Days of Our Lives has first-run episodes in the can to last through early October.

The Bold and the Beautiful was the first soap to return to production on June 16. The Young and the Restless restarted taping on July 14; General Hospital on July 22. Days of Our Lives is set to resume shooting Sept. 1

The Young and the Restless’ return will find Victor and Nikki’s family threatened by a secret, Billy and Lily navigating their new partnership with a shocking scandal brewing, Phyllis and Abby’s rivalry heating up, and Sharon’s family rallying around her during her brave battle with cancer.

In the first episode back airing Monday, August 10: Lily (Christel Khalil) and Billy (Jason Thompson) interview Genoa City residents as they celebrate the anniversary of Katherine’s dedication at Chancellor Park, sparking guests’ memories of the recent past. (Watch a scene below.)

In January, CBS renewed The Young and the Restless for four more years, taking it through 2024. The series, now in its 47th season, is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television. Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, Daytime Emmy Award-winning The Young and the Restless has been TV’s #1-rated daytime drama for the past 31 years. It airs weekdays from 12:30-1:30 PM, ET/11:30 AM-12:30 PM, PT.