It’s the cast and creatives of The X-Files like you’ve never seen (or heard) them before. The group reunited recently to record a special version of the show’s previously instrumental-only theme song for a charity video benefiting the World Central Kitchen.

The “Song in the Key of X” video, done remotely, includes actors David Duchovny (Fox Mulder), Mitch Pileggi (Walter Skinner), Robert Patrick (John Doggett), Annabeth Gish (Monica Reyes), Nicholas Lea (Alex Krycek), and William B. Davis (Cigarette Smoking Man), as well as creator Chris Carter, writer/director/executive producer Vince Gilligan, writer/director/consulting producer Darin Morgan, and writer/director/co-EP James Wong. (You’ll have to watch the video to see where Scully pops in). Lyrics were written by fans Jennifer Large and Rebecca MacDonald.

“The unforgettable theme to The X-Files had no lyrics. Until now,” the spot’s title card reads at the beginning of the video.

The goal of the video is to raise money for World Central Kitchen, which helps communities in crisis, providing hot meals and solutions for hunger and poverty. The video includes a donate button and a message from EP Frank Spotnitz.

“We wanted to gather The X-Files family together during these trying times to put some hope and spirit back into the world, said creator Chris Carter. “And use the occasion to give thanks and donations to those who need it most.”

“During lockdown I really wanted to find a way to do something positive, and we had a rare opportunity to get The X-Files gang back together, so we hit upon this idea of putting lyrics to the theme tune – which had never been done before,” said Spotnitz. “It’s been a real joy to reunite virtually with our friends and former colleagues, and we hope not only to bring a smile to many people but also to help a worthwhile cause.”

