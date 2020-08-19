‘The Wheel Of Time’: Oscar Nominee Sophie Okonedo & ‘Game Of Thrones’ Alum Kae Alexander Join Amazon Epic

Oscar-nominated actress Sophie Okonedo and former Game of Thrones star Kae Alexander are the latest names to sign up for The Wheel of Time, Amazon’s adaptation of Robert Jordan’s fantasy epic.

Okonedo will assume the recurring role of legendary Amyrlin Seat Siuan Sanche, while Alexander will be playing fan-favorite Min Farshaw.

Also joining are Kate Fleetwood (Harlots), Peter Franzen (Vikings) and Clare Perkins (Been So Long), who will play Liandrin Guirale, Stepin and Kerene Nagashi, respectively.

Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

The Wheel of Time was adapted for TV by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.). Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz also serve as executive producers, with Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes. Pike will serve as producer. Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson are consulting producers. The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

Okonedo secured an Oscar nomination for her role in 2005’s Hotel Rwanda. She was also Golden Globe-nominated for Tsunami: The Aftermath. Alexander played Child of the Forest, Leaf, in Game of Thrones.