‘The Tiny Chef Show’ Gets Series Greenlight At Nickelodeon

The Tiny Chef is heading to Nickelodeon. The network has given a series order to The Tiny Chef Show (working title), from Imagine Kids+Family, Tiny Chef Productions and Nickelodeon Animation Studio.

The Tiny Chef Show will follow the talented chef as he whips up tasty ‘weshipees’ and the world’s tiniest plant-based dishes from his tree-stump home. The series will premiere on Nick’s preschool platforms in the U.S., as well as Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. channels internationally.

Imagine Entertainment Executive Chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard will executive produce the series with Imagine Kids+Family President Stephanie Sperber, as well as Kristen Bell, Morgan Sackett, and Tiny Chef creators Rachel Larsen, Adam Reid and cinematographer Ozlem Akturk for Tiny Chef Productions. The series is a co-production of Imagine Kids+Family, Tiny Chef Productions and Nickelodeon Animation Studio.



The Tiny Chef Show has developed a cult following through its short-form stop-motion animation featuring the Tiny Chef, voiced by Matt Hutchinson, as he cooks, sings, and lives his life in his tree-stump house. One of his biggest fans is EP Kristen Bell who began a formal partnership with The Tiny Chef after discovering the property and had been promoting the character and its online adventures on social media.

Imagine Kids+Family took an equity stake in The Tiny Chef in June 2019. The Tiny Chef Show marks Nickelodeon’s second project with Imagine Kids+Family, following the previously announced live-action adventure series The Astronauts. Production of The Tiny Chef Show for Nickelodeon Animation Studio is overseen by Eryk Casemiro, Senior Vice President, Nickelodeon Preschool and by Elly Kramer for Imagine Kids+Family.

“The Tiny Chef stole my heart when he taught me how to make a tiny apron, and I know he will take everyone’s hearts like he took mine,” said Ramsey Naito, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Animation Production and Development. “Brian Robbins and I want to thank everyone at Imagine Kids+Family as we welcome The Chef to Nickelodeon.”

“We have worked with some of the biggest stars in the business, and we could not be more excited to also now work with the tiniest! The Chef and his team have created a vibrant, inclusive, and community-based world and we at Imagine are thrilled to share it with audiences, big and small,” said Grazer and Howard, jointly. “Brian Robbins and his team at Nickelodeon created the gold standard in kids’ entertainment and the perfect home for this series.”

“We knew from the first meeting that Chef and his show would be best served by partnering with the creative team at Nickelodeon,” said Sperber. “They made Chef feel like a star and Imagine Kids+Family couldn’t be more excited to partner with the Nickelodeon team to make his cooking show a reality.”

“We cannot wait to tell The Tiny Chef this amazing news,” said The Tiny Team. “Though we’re a little worried his tiny heart may burst with joy so we’ll make sure he’s sitting down. It’s been The Tiny Chef’s dream to have his own cooking show and now Nickelodeon is making that come true. This next chapter in The Chef’s journey will be so exciting and thrilling for all of us.”

The Tiny Chef is represented by CAA.