‘The Talk’ Showrunner John Redmann Departs CBS Daytime Talk Show After 10 Years

EXCLUSIVE: The Talk executive producer and showrunner John Redmann, one of the CBS’ daytime talker’s original auspices, is leaving after 10 seasons. There is no immediate replacement. The Talk is currently on summer hiatus and plans to return to production for Season 11 in September.

“2020 has been a year of reflection for all of us,” Redmann said. “While I have enjoyed every moment at The Talk, I realized over these past few months that the time has come for me to make a change. I launched The Talk 10 years ago and have been so proud to have built a long-running and successful show. After 10 career Emmys and 10 award-winning seasons of this show, I am excited to start a new chapter.”

In 2010, CBS was looking for a replacement for departing veteran daytime soap As the World Turns. As part of its search, the network ordered three pilots: two game shows and a daily panel talk show created/executive produced by Sara Gilbert, executive produced by Redmann and hosted by Gilbert, Julie Chen, Sharon Osbourne, Holly Robinson Peete, Leah Remini and Marissa Jaret Winokur.

Gilbert and Redmann’s talker won out and became the first daily network talk show to premiere in daytime in nearly 10 years, with Redmann as executive producer for its entire run to date. He took the reins of the show late in the first season, providing a steady hand after two brief stints of showrunners brought in from outside.

Under his leadership, The Talk earned 11 Daytime Emmy Awards (Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment 2016, 2018; writing 2015; host 2017) and 51 nominations. The Talk also won The People’s Choice Award (2016) and the NAACP Image Award for Best Talk Series (2016). After his departure, Osbourne remains The Talk‘s only remaining original team member.

“Since the first season of The Talk, John Redmann has been a guiding force, producing a broadcast with popular appeal and critical acclaim, earning multiple Daytime Emmy Awards, including two for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show,” said David Stapf, President of CBS Television Studios. “We thank John for helping make the series a key part of CBS’s top-rated daytime lineup, and we wish him well on his future.”

Redmann’s extensive daytime television credits include serving as executive producer for all five seasons of The Tyra Banks Show (2005-11), executive producer of The Tony Danza Show (2004-05); executive producer of The Wayne Brady Show (2002-04) and supervising producer on The Rosie O’Donnell Show (1998-2002). In primetime, Redmann created and served as executive consultant on two seasons of True Beauty, executive produced by Tyra Banks and Ashton Kutcher.