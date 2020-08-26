‘The Surrealtor’: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Alums Tim Rozon & Sarah Levy Among Six Cast In Syfy Drama Series

Schitt’s Creek alums Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy, along with Adam Korson (Seed), Maurice Dean Wint (The Kid Detective), Savannah Basley (Wynonna Earp) and Tennille Read (Workin’ Moms) are set as series regulars in The Surrealtor, Syfy’s upcoming drama series from Blue Ice Pictures. The 10-episode series begins production September 15 in Newfoundland, Canada.

Developed for television by George Olson, The Surrealtor follows realtor Nick Roman (Rozon) and an elite team of specialists that handle the cases no one else can: haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating and “fixing” the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure—and closings — even as they struggle with demons of their own.

Rozon’s Roman is the owner of The Roman Agency, his eponymous real estate firm specializing in “metaphysically engaged” properties. He has gained a whispered reputation as someone who could sell the haunted houses that nobody else could.

Levy will play Susan Ireland, an enormously successful realtor. She is a realist who doesn’t believe in ghosts or hauntings.

Korson portrays Father Phil Orley, a research specialist at The Roman Agency who decided to combine his keen research abilities with his understanding of spiritual matters.

Wint will play August Ripley, a technology specialist working at The Roman Agency who creates devices that can detect, evaluate and sometimes dispatch a home’s ethereal occupants.

Basley is Zooey L’Enfant, the office manager at The Roman Agency.

Read portrays Megan Donovan, a medical student who just inherited a house from her grandfather. As serious doubts creep in about her current relationship and the stress of medical school increases, she is looking to sell this new home.

Olson serves as showrunner and executive produces with Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Armand Leo and Danishka Esterhazy.

Rozon stars as Doc Holliday on Wynonna Earp. He’s known for his role as Mutt Schitt on Schitt’s Creek, which recently wrapped its sixth and final season. His other credits include Befriend and Betray, Syfy’s Vagrant Queen and Christmas Town. Rozon is repped by Edna Talent Management Ltd.

Levy is best known for her starring role as Twyla Sands in Schitt’s Creek. She has also appeared in Universal Pictures’ Larry Crowne, opposite Julia Roberts and Tom Hanks, Working the Engels and her own video Whatever Your Name Is. Levy is repped by Play Management, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Korson is best known for his role in Seed. He recently appeared in Teachers as well as in Jordan Peele’s revival of The Twilight Zone. He will next be seen in a lead role in indie film The Stairs. Korson is repped by The Rosenzweig Group, Buchwald, Kirk Talent and attorney Don Steele.

Wint’s credits include Diggstown, For the Record, Shoot the Messenger, Haven and Blue Murder, among others. He can next be seen in The Kid Detective opposite Adam Brody. Wint is repped by Alicia Jeffery at The Characters Talent Agency.

Basley is best known for her role as Cleo on Syfy’s Wynonna Earp. Her additional credits include short film White Lock, which won the Special Jury Prize at the Amsterdam Film Festival, The Art of More, opposite Kate Bosworth, Coroner and Utopia Falls. Basley is repped by Kate Kellner of The George Agency.

Read is best known for her role as Bianca in comedy series Workin’ Moms. Her additional credits include Atom Egoyan’s film Guest of Honour, which premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, Condor and The Good Witch, among others. Read is repped by Ryan Goldhar at The Characters Talent Agency.