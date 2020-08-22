‘The Suicide Squad’: James Gunn Reveals Full Character List, Offers First Look At Action-Packed Pic – DC FanDome

James Gunn stopped by DC FanDome to talk about The Suicide Squad and he answered the burning question, “who is playing who?” in the forthcoming follow up to the 2016 Warner Bros. movie. Well, here’s the answer to that.

Viola Davis will reprise her role as Amanda Waller while Joel Kinnaman will play Colonel Rick Flag and Michael Rooker will play Savant. Flula Borg will step into the role of Javelin and of course, Margot Robbie will continue to cause trouble as Harley Quinn. David Dastmalchian will see spots as Polka Dot Man and Daniela Melchior will be Ratcatcher 2. Idris Elba will be armed as Bloodsport and Steve Agee will play King Shark. Mayling Ng will portray Mongal and Peter Capaldi will get brainy as Thinker and Alice Braga will be Sol Soria. Rounding out the bunch is Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang and John Cena as Peacemaker.

During the panel, Gunn admitted that this was the most fun that he has had with making a movie and said that the movie will keep in the spirit of John Ostrander’s comic books and will be a sequel to his books. In a behind the scenes look at the movie, we learn that it will be very much a gritty ’70s war pic combined with Gunn’s distinct comedic sensibilities and style.

The Suicide Squad is the second installment of the first movie directed by David Ayer. The superhero-supervillain pic is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2021.

Watch the first look at the characters below and a first look at behind the scenes at the superhero pic below.

YOU. ARE. NOT. READY. But here we go anyway! Buckle up for the ultimate character reveals from @JamesGunn's #TheSuicideSquad. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/wje8plaJD3 — The Suicide Squad (@SuicideSquadWB) August 22, 2020