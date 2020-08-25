‘The Stand’: CBS All Access Sets Premiere Date For Limited Series Of Stephen King Novel

CBS All Access’ star-studded television adaptation of The Stand, by Stephen King, will make its debut in the winter. The limited-series adaptation of King’s 1978 novel will premiere on Dec. 17.

Starring Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgård, James Marsden, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo and Amber Heard, The Stand is the horror author’s apocalyptic vision for a world ruined by a super plague and caught in the middle of the fight between good and evil.

Also set to star in the limited-series written by Josh Boone and Ben Cavell are Owen Teague, Henry Zaga, Brad William Henke, Greg Kinnear, Irene Bedard and Nat Wolff. Greg Kinnear, Heather Graham, Eion Bailey and Katherine McNamara are also among cast members.

Cavell serves as showrunner and executive producer with Taylor Elmore, Will Weiske, Jimmy Miller, Roy Lee and Richard P. Rubinstein. Boone will direct and executive produce the first and last episodes of the series. Also serving to produce The Stand are Jake Braver, Jill Killington, Owen King, Knate Lee and Stephen Welke.

The Stand is produced by CBS Television Studios.