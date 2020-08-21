‘The Society’ Star Kathyrn Newton Reacts To Series Cancellation: “I Am Proud”

The Society star Kathryn Newton has reacted to the show’s cancellation after one season on Netflix. Newton posted a photo of her castmates with the caption “I Am Proud #TheSociety”, on Twitter Friday. You can see it below.

As we reported earlier today, Netflix reversed its Season 2 renewal decision for the YA drama, whose production was impacted by COVID-19.

Newton starred as Abbie Pressman on the series, along with Gideon Adlon, Sean Berdy, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jacques Colimon, Olivia DeJonge, Alex Fitzalan, Grace Victoria Cox, Emilio Garcia Sanchez and Olivia Nikkanen.

Created by Chris Keyser and starring Newton, The Society is described as a modern take on Lord of the Flies. It follows a group of teenagers who are mysteriously transported to a facsimile of their wealthy New England town without any trace of their parents. Their newfound freedom will be fun… but it will also be very dangerous. As they struggle to figure out what has happened to them and how to get home, they must establish order and form alliances if they want to survive.

Netflix also opted not to proceed with a second season of another coming-of-age series, I Am Not Okay With This.