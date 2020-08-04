‘The Secret Garden’ Moves From Studiocanal To Sky In The UK, Sets October Launch

Sky has acquired rights to Marc Munden’s The Secret Garden from Studiocanal. The plan is for the film to be released in cinemas and on Sky Cinema on 23 October across the UK and Ireland.

Studiocanal had already moved the film from April 3 to August 14 due to the pandemic and now it moves again.

Directed by Marc Munden (National Treasure), written by Jack Thorne (Wonder), produced by David Heyman (Harry Potter) and Rosie Alison (Paddington), the film will be re-branded as a Sky Original.

Based on the classic children’s novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, the film stars Dixie Egerickx (Summerland), Colin Firth (The King’s Speech) and Julie Walters (Harry Potter).

The story follows Mary Lennox (Egerickx), a 10-year-old girl sent to live with her uncle Archibald Craven (Firth), under the watchful eye of Mrs. Medlock (Walters) with only the household maid, Martha (Isis Davis) for company. Mary begins to uncover many family secrets, particularly after chancing upon her cousin Colin (Edan Hayhurst), who has been shut away unwell in a wing of the house.

Sarah Wright, Director of Sky Cinema and Acquisitions at Sky UK & Ireland, commented:“At Sky, we want to showcase the very best films and we’re thrilled to provide The Secret Garden with the perfect home on Sky Cinema. With award winning talent on and off screen, our customers are in for a real treat. We’re proud to give The Secret Garden the big audience it deserves this autumn.”