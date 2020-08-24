‘The Powerpuff Girls’ Live-Action Series From Diablo Cody, Heather Regnier & Berlanti Prods. In Works At the CW

Arrowverse architect Greg Berlanti is ushering in a new group of superheroes at the CW.

The network has put in development The Powerpuff Girls, a live-action series based on the original Cartoon Network animated series created by Craig McCracken. The project, featuring adult versions of the three kindergarten-aged girls from the classic animated series, hails from Diablo Cody (Juno, United States of Tara), Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars), Warner Bros. TV and studio-based Berlanti Productions.

The Powerpuff Girls used to be America’s pint-sized superheroes. Now they’re disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?

Cody and Regnier are writing the script. Regnier is executive producing alongside Cody via Vita Vera Films and Berlanti Prods.’ Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden. Warner Bros. Television, a Cartoon Network sibling within the WarnerMedia umbrella, is the studio.

Created by McCracken, the original animated superhero series The Powerpuff Girls aired on Cartoon Network for six seasons from 1998-2005. It centered on Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, three kindergarten-aged girls with superpowers who all lived in the fictional city of Townsville, USA with their father and creator, a scientist named Professor Utonium. They were frequently called upon by the city’s mayor to help fight nearby criminals and other enemies using their powers.

A reboot of the original series, starring Amanda Leighton, Kristen Li and Natalie Palamides, premiered on Cartoon Network in 2016. The most recent third season wrapped on June 16, 2019.

Hulu landed exclusive streaming VOD rights to the franchise in 2016, an agreement that included the Emmy-nominated reboot series and the full classic library episodes.

Cody previously collaborated with Berlanti Prods. on Raised by Wolves, a single-camera comedy adaptation of the UK comedy series, which went to pilot at ABC.