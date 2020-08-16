Click to Skip Ad
‘The Owl House’ Features Disney’s First Bisexual Lead Character

The Owl House
Disney Channel

Disney is taking more strides toward LGBTQ+ representation with the bisexual lead character of The Owl House.

Series creator Dana Terrace spoke about her Disney Channel series on Twitter, confirming that lead character Luz Noceda is bisexual. Terrace, who is also bisexual, said she intended to reflect her own personal experiences in the animated series and was very open during the development process about featuring lead characters who are queer.

“I’m a horrible liar so sneaking it in would’ve been hard,” she tweeted. “When we were greenlit I was told by certain Disney leadership that I could NOT represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the Channel.”

But even despite some Disney figures’ hesitation, The Owl House went on to feature a queer character as its lead. The Disney channel show follows 14-year-old Luz who seeks to become a witch, despite her lack of magical abilities. Luz is also Dominican-American.

While Terrace also shared that she does not, and will never, fully align with Disney as a company, she thanks the executives behind-the-scenes who allowed for the network’s milestone moment.

The Owl House sees Sarah-Nicole Robles voice the titular character as Wendie Malick, Gravity Falls‘ Alex Hirsch and Tati Gabrielle, Issac Ryan Brown and Mae Whitman round out the cast. The series, produced by Disney Television Animation, premiered on Disney Channel in January.

