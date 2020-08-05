Tyler Perry’s ‘The Oval’ Starts Filming Season 2 In Atlanta

After successfully completing Season 2 of Sistas, Tyler Perry has kicked off filming on the sophomore season of his other BET series, The Oval, at his Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

I hear the cast arrived last Thursday as scheduled. After three rounds of COVID-19 tests on the 377 actors and crew members all came back negative, filming started yesterday, Aug. 4, sources said. I hear Perry used a Georgia lab for two of the tests and an independent lab for the third to assure accurate results.

Perry employs a quarantine bubble model, sequestering cast and crew on the lot for the duration of a shoot. The production follows a 30-page document Perry sent to his teams in May, outlining the plan in great detail. It starts with an initial check-in testing while everyone is sequestered in their rooms. In the case of Sistas, that pre-filming test produced four positives.

After The Oval finishes production in two weeks, Perry has scheduled back-to-back shoots of his BET+ series, Bruh and Ruthless, on the lot.