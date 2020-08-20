‘The Northman’ Begins Filming In Ireland; Bjork Joins Cast Of Robert Eggers Viking Pic

The Northman. The site where the set of the movie The Northmen is being erected on Torr Head County Antrim, a remote area of Northern Ireland. Issue date: Friday July 17, 2020. The Viking-age drama staring Nicole Kidman will showcase Northern Ireland's dramatic north coast on a global stage. See PA story ULSTER Northman. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire URN:54627821 (Press Association via AP Images)

Robert Eggers’ The Northman has quietly begun filming at a purpose-built set in Ireland, following a lengthy delay due to the pandemic.

Icelandic singer Björk has joined the film’s cast, coming onboard with Bill Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgård, Claes Bang and Willem Dafoe in the New Regency pic.

Press photos from the movie’s Ireland location have been released on the wires, showing the film’s historical village setting (see above). The Belfast Telegraph reports that the site is close to Antrim Hills, near Larne on the country’s east coast.

The movie is a Viking revenge saga set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century. Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón Sigurdsson co-wrote the script with Eggers, whose credits include The Lighthouse and The Witch.