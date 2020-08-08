‘The Matrix’ Trilogy Is About Being Transgender, Says Co-Director Lilly Wachowski

The Matrix co-director Lilly Wachowski is giving fans the red pill on what the film trilogy is really about – transformation and being transgender.

“That was the original intention. But the world wasn’t quite ready,” says Lilly Wachowski, who revealed her status as transgender along with her sister and Matrix co-director Lana after the films came out.

Wachowski confirmed long-running fan theories about the film trilogy in a Netflix video earlier this week. “I’m glad that it has gotten out,” she said.

The upcoming Matrix 4, expected in 2022, will be directed by Lana Wachowski and will feature original cast members Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The first Matrix film came out in 1999. “The corporate world wasn’t ready,” said Lilly. But, she added, transgender people understood its intent and often thanked the director.

She cited Switch, a character in the first film, as representative of the film’s intent to be about transformation. In the original script, the character changed genders upon entering the Matrix – a male in the “real” world, a female in The Matrix. Warner Bros. nixed the idea and decided on just one gender or the character in the original film.

Wachowski said she always liked science fiction as a way to explain what she was feeling. “We were existing in a space where the words didn’t exist, so we were always living in a world of imagination.”.

A Netflix Twitter thread cites the movie’s main character, Neo, as a good example of the trans narrative. He transitions from Thomas Anderson to Neo during his journey.