‘The Matrix 4’ Back Shooting In Berlin, Keanu Reeves Says He’s “Grateful To Be Working”

Cameras have rolled again on The Matrix 4 after a five-month hiatus due the pandemic.

Deadline first revealed back in March that production on the Warner Bros / Village Roadshow pic was pausing in German city Berlin due to the disruption. Filming is now back underway, with star Keanu Reeves making an appearance in a video interview with AP to update on its prospects.

“Everyone loves the project and if you’re ever going to get in a situation that needs to be figured out.. show business people are the best,” said Reeves. “We’re scrappy, we know how to get stuff done, we’re inventive, we think on our feet. It’s a great honor and I’m grateful to be working.”

Regarding the COVID-19 safety measures the studio is taking, the actor said the protocols have been effective and not ddisruptive to date. “There’s thoughtful, effective protocols in place. The rhythm of filmmaking has not really been interrupted or impacted, and that’s because of all the hard work and organisation.”

Lana Wachowski is helming the fourth entry in the big-grossing sci-fi franchise, some 17 years after the release of the third film. Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith are all returning, alongside newcomers Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Ibarra, Neil Patrick Harris, Toby Onwumere, Brian J. Smith, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

WB moved the pic to April 1, 2022, from its original May 21, 2021 date, after the delay.