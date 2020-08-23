‘The Masked Singer’ Suspended In Australia After “Several Crew Members” Test Positive For Coronavirus

The Masked Singer has suspended filming in Australia and the entire production team has gone into isolation after a coronavirus outbreak on the Network 10 entertainment show.

In a statement on Facebook, the Warner Bros International Television Australia-produced show said the shoot had been halted with immediate effect, and host and panelists, including former The X Factor judge Dannii Minogue, are sheltering in place.

“Production of The Masked Singer has been immediately suspended as a result of several crew members receiving a positive test result for COVID-19. The health and safety of the community, and our staff and production partners is our number one priority,” the show said.

“The entire production team, including the masked singers, the host and panellists are now in self-isolation. They are all being monitored closely and are in constant contact with medical authorities.”

According to Australian newspaper the Sunday Herald Sun, a dancer arrived on set on Friday feeling unwell. Others in close proximity to the individual tested positive for Covid-19. Previously recorded episodes of The Masked Singer will continue broadcasting on Network 10.

The outbreak is not welcome news for The Masked Singer in the U.S., which resumed production for Fox on Friday. The UK version is also poised to restart filming next month.