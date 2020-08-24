‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ & The Apollo Celebrate Theater’s History In Digital Special

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and the Apollo Theater have partnered on A Marvelous Night at the Apollo, a one-hour digital special celebrating the historic theater and its connection to the Amazon series.

Directed by Leigh Silverman, the special is a three-part conversation piece covering comedy, music and dance featuring series creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, star Rachel Brosnahan, along with Wanda Sykes, Sterling K. Brown, LeRoy McClain, Darius de Haas, Maisel choreographer Marguerite Derricks and dancers Savion Glover and Jaden and Ellis Foreman Brothers (Hines Brothers).

The special was inspired by the season 3 finale of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, centered on the history of the theater and the various performances there. The episode included a Moms Mabley set, played by Wanda Sykes, and a Hines brother dance recreation, choreographed by Marguerite Derricks and performed by tap dancing duo the Foreman brothers, as well as a stand-up set from Midge Maisel (Brosnahan) and a musical performance from the character Shy Baldwin, played by LeRoy McClain with vocals by Darius de Haas.

The piece is intercut with historical Apollo Theater footage of dance numbers and stand-up sets, and conversations with the Apollo’s Executive Producer Kamilah Forbes, talking about where the Apollo is now and its future, and Apollo Ambassador Billy “Mr. Apollo” Mitchell talking about the theater’s legendary entertainment history.

The special premieres today at 4 PM PT/7 PM ET on the Apollo’s Digital Stage.

Here is a preview clip from the special with Brown, the Palladinos, McClain and de Haas.