‘The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special’: Disney+ Sets Premiere Date For Streamer’s First Lego Special

Disney+’s The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special will hit the streamer on November 17.

Taking inspiration from the 1978 TV movie directed by Steve Binder, The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special will see Rey, Finn, Poe, Rose and the beloved droids come together to celebrate Life Day. The fictional Wookiee holiday, introduced in the 70s original, celebrates Chewbacca’s homeworld Kashyyyk for all its beauty and organisms.

The November special will take place after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and features Rey and BB-8 embarking on a Life Day adventure. Stumbling upon an ancient jedi temple, Rey seeks to learn more about the Force but finds herself in an even more complicated endeavor. She and BB-8 must work their way out of the jedi temple and get back to their friends in time for Life Day celebrations.

The Disney+ special comes from Atomic Cartons, the LEGO Group and Lucasfilm. Ken Cunningham directed the newly-announced title written by David Shayne, who executive produced. Additional executive producers include James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jason Cosler, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert and Keith Malone.

