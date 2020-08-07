Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Outlander’ Season 6: “Something Fun And New Happens” To Brianna & Roger, Jamie & Claire’s “Love Deepens” Says EP Maril Davis – PaleyFest LA

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

WarnerMedia Shakeup: Bob Greenblatt, Kevin Reilly & Keith Cocozza Out; Ann Sarnoff & Casey Bloys Promoted

Read the full story

‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ Unveils Set Changes To Make Studio Safe For Crew

CBS

The Late Late Show with James Corden is returning to the studio on Monday after five months filming the show in the Brit host’s garage.

The team are returning to the “new look” studio 56 at CBS Television City.

The producers of the show have made a number of changes to the set to ensure that crew and staff will remain safe and they have instigated a number of health and safety protocols.

The sofa has been replaced by one chair as the Gavin and Stacey co-creator will not be joined by guests in person for a while, instead being positioned in front of a screen, presumably for Zoom chats. The audience seats have similarly been removed and things have been spaced out to allow staff and crew to more safely socially distance.

The show is produced by CBS Television Studios and Fulwell 73 and is exec produced by Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe.

“We are so excited to be back in our new look set on studio 56 at Television City and cannot wait to be making new shows staring Monday.  There is nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our team, so seeing our crew safely back together again has been worth all the work and planning to get us to this point,” said Winston and Crabbe.

CBS

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad