‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ & ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ Returning To The Studio

CBS’ late-night talk shows The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and The Late Late Show With James Corden are returning to the studio.

The shows have been filming remotely since the COVID-19 production shutdown in March but will return to some level of normality from next week.

ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish revealed the news on the company’s earnings call this morning. “Colbert and Corden will be returning to their buildings next week, albeit with no audience,” he said.

The move comes after The Tonight Show Starrring Jimmy Fallon was the first to return to the studio two weeks ago, while Conan O’Brien has been doing his TBS show from LA comedy club Largo.

Colbert said on July 24, before heading off on a two-week break, that he “won’t be in the Ed Sullivan Theater, but I also won’t be sleeping where I work”. It’s not immediately clear where he will be filming the show from.

Both hosts have been filming their shows from their houses. Colbert, who started off during the lockdown filming in his bathtub, has been shooting with the help of his wife at his home in New Jersey, while Corden, in full suit and tie, has been filming his show in his garage in LA.