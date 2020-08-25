Sony, Escape Artists To Turn AfterShock Comics Series ‘The Kaiju Score’ Into Movie

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Sony Pictures has acquired the film rights to AfterShock Comics’ upcoming comic book series The Kaiju Score, from writer James Patrick (Grimm Fairy Tales, Death Comes to Dillinger, The Monsters of Jimmy Crumb) and artist Rem Broo (The End Times of Bram and Ben, Terminal Protocol).

Courtesy AfterShock Comics

Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch will produce, along with Tony Shaw who brought the property into Sony. AfterShock Comics’ Lee Kramer and Jon Kramer will also produce. Jiao Chen is overseeing the project for Sony Pictures.

Sony Pictures’ Drew Reed and Jake Bauman brought in the project, along with Rive Gauche Television with Steve Burkow of Ziffren, Brittenham, who repped AfterShock.

The action thriller will be published on November 25 by AfterShock Comics.

Escape Artists is currently in prep on The Man From Toronto at Sony Pictures, with Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson attached to star and Patrick Hughes set to direct, as well as Journal For Jordan written by Virgil Williams and based on the memoir by Dana Canedy, with Denzel Washington directing and Michael B. Jordan starring.

AfterShock Comics is a creatively driven comic book publisher, led executive team includes Editor-in-Chief Mike Marts; CCO/Publisher Joe Pruett; President Lee Kramer, a film/TV production and development executive; SVP of Sales and Marketing Steve Rotterdam; and CEO Jon Kramer.