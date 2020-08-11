HBO Developing Drama Series Adaptation Of Acclaimed Polish Film ‘The Hater’

EXCLUSIVE: HBO has closed a deal to develop a drama series from The Hater, the acclaimed Polish film directed by Jan Komasa and written by Mateusz Pacewicz, the team behind last year’s Best Foreign Language Oscar nominee Corpus Christi.

The film won Best Feature in the International Narrative Competition at Tribeca’s 2020 Online Festival Program. Netflix bought world-wide streaming rights, and premiered it July 29th. In the wheelhouse of films like Parasite and The Talented Mr. Ripley, The Hater is a timely, elevated thriller that deals with class, politics, social media, disinformation, identity and the pursuit of happiness at all costs.

The series adaptation will be Exec Produced by Farah Films’ Dan Farah and Vertigo’s Roy Lee. Komasa and Pacewicz will serve as Co-Exec Producers along with Wojciech Kabarowski and Jerzy Kapuściński of Naima Film, producers of the film. Andrew Farah will also serve as a Co-Exec Producer.

Farah and Lee were sent the film as a directing sample for another project they have, but the producers sparked to turning the movie into a series. After getting the original film’s team on board the vision for series, Farah shopped the project and landed a series deal at HBO, where he set a series adaptation of Hellraiser, with Halloween helmer David Gordon Green is directing.

Farah called The Hater “both an enthralling thriller and a thought provoking social commentary that is universal.”

Farah separately set up the Who’s The Boss sequel with Sony Pictures Television, and the horror romcom The Hills Have Eyes For You at Netflix with Eli Craig directing. He last produced the Steven Spielberg-directed adaptation of the Ernest Cline novel Ready Player One. Lee’s credits include the Andy Muscietti-directed Stephen King adaptation of It, the Martin Scorsese-directed The Departed and The Lego Movie franchise.

Gersh and attorney Will Jacobson brokered The Hater deal for the filmmakers. Komasa and Pacewicz are repped by Gersh, manager Melinda Jason and attorney Will Jacobson; Matt Galsor and Mark Muir at Greenberg Glusker represented the producers in the deal.