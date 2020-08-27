‘The Greatest Showman’ Actor Sam Humphrey Signs With Key Talent Management

EXCLUSIVE: Sam Humphrey, the New Zealand-born actor, has signed with Los Angeles-based management company Key Talent.

Humphrey is most known for his role as Tom Thumb in the box office smash The Greatest Showman. He has also appeared in Australian soap Neighbours and the TV movie Jeremy The Dud.

Separately, Key Talent has also signed American actress Shelley Regner, known for the Pitch Perfect series.

Key Talent Management represents actors, directors, writers, and musicians. Its clients also include Israeli/Spanish actress Gal Macadar, actor and dancer Asaf Goren, Colombian/Spanish star Édgar Vittorino, and Argentinian actors Gaston Dalmau and Daniela Aita.