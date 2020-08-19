‘The Great British Bake Off’ Wraps Amid Coronavirus

Love Productions has wrapped filming on Season 11 of The Great British Bake Off after production was badly delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Filming has taken place over the past six weeks at a top-secret location in the UK, with the usual months-long production schedule significantly condensed down to overcome Covid-19.

Channel 4 and Love Productions have been incredibly tight-lipped about how and where the show has been produced during the pandemic.

What we do know is cast and crew, including new presenter Matt Lucas, were quarantined in the run-up to the shoot to allow for closer interaction on-set.

There have also been reports that the show has moved to a more Covid-friendly location from its usual Welford Park home. Jane Millichip, chief commercial officer of Love’s parent company Sky Studios, all-but confirmed this last month. “It’s all happening in deep secret, somewhere in darkest deepest Britain in the shires,” she told press.

The Great British Bake Off’s official Twitter account announced on Wednesday that filming had been completed on the series, which streams as The Great British Baking Show on Netflix in the U.S.

Filming has wrapped on the new series of The Great British Bake Off. More news soon… pic.twitter.com/tyDllxJGSv — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) August 19, 2020

Thoughts will now turn to when Season 11 will premiere. Bake Off usually shoots from April, with Channel 4 premiering the show on the final Tuesday in August, which would be next week.

This will not be possible in 2020, though there have been hints that it will be on TV before the end of the year. “You will have your victoria sponge this year,” Millichip told journalists of the Broadcasting Press Guild in July.

Bake Off usually streams on Netflix in the U.S. the same week it broadcasts in the UK.