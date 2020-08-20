‘The Girlfriend Experience’: Season 3 Of Steven Soderbergh’s Starz Series Begins Shooting In London

Starz has announced that Season 3 of Steven Soderbergh’s anthology series The Girlfriend Experience has commenced shooting in London and has rounded out its cast.

Soderbergh said filming has commenced after the creation of what Soderbergh described as “The Safe Way Forward document” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Affair’s Julia Goldani Telles will headline the third season, playing Iris, a young neuroscientist on the London tech scene who begins to explore the transactional world of The Girlfriend Experience.

Joining Telles are Oliver Masucci (Dark) as Georges Verhoeven, Frank Dillane (Fear The Walking Dead) as Christophe, Daniel Betts (Atlantic Crossing) as Rupert, Armin Karima (Sex Education) as Hiram, Tobi Bamtefa (Feel Good) as Brett, and Jemima Rooper (Gold Digger) as Leanne.

The 10-part artificial intelligence storyline is written and directed by Anja Marquardt (She’s Lost Control), with Philip Fleishman and Soderbergh executive producing. It is a Transactional Pictures of NY LP production in association with Extension 765 and Magnolia Pictures.

Soderbergh said: “Our approach to this series has always been to empower independent filmmakers, and what Anja has achieved in blending cutting-edge technology with ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ world is super exciting and very provocative.”