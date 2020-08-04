‘The Flight Attendant’: Michelle Gomez Joins Kaley Cuoco’s HBO Max Series In Recasting

EXCLUSIVE: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s Michelle Gomez has been cast as a series regular in a recasting in HBO Max’s thriller series The Flight Attendant, starring and executive produced by Kaley Cuoco.



The Flight Attendant is a story of how an entire life can change in one night. Cassie (Cuoco) is a flight attendant who wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened. Michiel Huisman, Colin Woodell, Zosia Mamet, Merle Dandridge and Griffin Matthews also star.

Gomez plays Miranda, a hardened, savvy businesswoman with anger-management issues who Cassie meets in Bangkok. She replaces Sonoya Mizuno who was initially cast in the role. The storyline was reworked and the character took on a different creative direction, leading to the recasting.

Production was underway on The Flight Attendant when the coronavirus pandemic shut down virtually all TV and film production in mid-March. Gomez was shooting prior to the shutdown, but the casting never was announced. The series is eyeing a return to production in late August.

The dark comedic thriller is based on the novel by New York Times best-selling author Chris Bohjalian. Greg Berlanti, Cuoco, Sarah Schechter, Steve Yockey, Meredith Lavender and Marcie Ulin are executive producers. Yes, Norman’s Suzanne McCormack is co-executive producer. Susanna Fogel directs and executive produces the first two episodes.

Gomez currently can be seen as Mary Wardwell/Madam Satan on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which is heading into its fourth and final season on Netflix. She’s also known for her role as Missy (aka The Master), the longtime nemesis of the Time Lord on the BBC America series Doctor Who. Gomez is repped by Industry Entertainment, Independent Talent Group in the UK and Viewpoint.

