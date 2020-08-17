‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Ousts Three Producers, Including EPs Ed Glavin & Kevin Leman, Names DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss Co-EP

UPDATED: The Ellen DeGeneres Show is shaking up its top producing ranks following allegations of toxic workplace environment, which triggered an investigation by WarnerMedia.

Gone are Ellen executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman as well as co-executive producer Jonathan Norman, Deadline has confirmed. Additionally the show’s house DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, has been named co-executive producer.

The exits and Boss’ promotions were revealed during a virtual staff meeting today.

I hear DeGeneres led the meeting and opened it with the staffing announcements. She was emotional but emphatic about creating a culture where people feel good, noting that employees need to feel happy in order to make a show that makes people happy, sources tell Deadline,.

I also hear DeGeneres vowed to interact more with her staffers, revealing that she was shocked to find out that people on the show had been told to avoid eye contact with her. She encouraged staffers to talk to her.

Also announced today were HR changes to improve the environment on the show, including employee’s experience, interactions and reporting of any issues, sources said.

The popular daytime talk show will be spearheaded by exec producers Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Derek Westervelt.

The producer departures, first reported by Variety, come two weeks after Warner Bros. addressed allegations, outlined in a BuzzFeed report, and promised “staffing changes on the show,” They were expected to include the exit of Glavin, who had been singled out in multiple complaints featured in the story.

The BuzzFeed report, which led to the WB investigation, alleged a toxic work culture on Ellen based on anonymous testimonials by one current and 10 former employees, who said they faced racism, bullying and intimidation.

“Though not all of the allegations were corroborated, we are disappointed that the primary findings of the investigation indicated some deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management,” WB said in a statement July 31. “We have identified several staffing changes, along with appropriate measures to address the issues that have been raised, and are taking the first steps to implement them. Warner Bros. and Ellen DeGeneres are all committed to ensuring a workplace based on respect and inclusion. We are confident this course of action will lead us to the right way forward for the show.”

In a note to her staff from July 31, DeGeneres apologized for any mistreatment of employees.

“Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show,” she wrote. “I could not have the success I’ve had without all of your contributions. My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that. Alongside Warner Bros, we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues.”