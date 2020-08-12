‘The Doctors’ Syndicated Talk Show Sets New Format & Sole Host Ahead Of Season 13 Premiere

Emmy-winning syndicated talk show The Doctors is getting a major makeover in the coronavirus era. The long-running Dr. Phil spinoff will launch with a new format and sole host, Dr. Ian Smith, when it premieres its 13th season on September 21. Production is slated to begin this month.

With the theme “Take Your Power Back,” the new The Doctors is designed to empower viewers to break through the fear and uncertainty of current times, producers say. The season-long series will provide ongoing tips and solutions to get Americans into fighting shape physically, mentally and emotionally.

“This is an unprecedented time, and people are looking for the latest in updates delivered in an easy to understand format, and The Doctors is the perfect place to help us all take control of our lives,” said Smith. “Helping people learn how to be the best versions of themselves is a personal passion of mine, and I am excited to bring viewers unbiased information and facts, free of any political slant, to help them take their power back.”

The Doctors, created by Phil McGraw, launched its first season in 2008. It was hosted by ER physician Dr. Travis Stork along with co-hosts plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon, dermatologist Dr. Sonia Batra, psychologist Dr. Judy Ho and OB/GYN Dr. Nita Landry. It wrapped its 12th season in June.

Originally filmed in L.A. with a studio audience, this season the show is shifting away from the panel and live audience format with only one host, Smith, and will be shot out of a new state-of-the-art East Coast studio.

Sexual health expert Jennifer Berman and Dr. Jennifer Ashton (ABC News, Dr. Oz) were among those who previously served as co-hosts throughout the years.

“Trustworthy and straightforward medical news has never been more important. The Doctors recognizes the opportunity to support our viewers and deliver the content they’re looking for and deserve to get,” said Jay McGraw, executive producer, The Doctors. “Dr. Ian and our award-winning team coming together for season 13 are focused on being an empowering resource of news, solutions and inspiration to stay healthy and become stronger than ever.”

Smith is the author of 18 books, including the New York Times bestsellers Shred, Super Shred, and The 4 Day Diet, as well as two novels, The Blackbird Papers and The Ancient Nine. His recently released book Mind Over Weight addressed one of the biggest obstacles in weight loss–mental fitness. A graduate of Harvard College, Columbia University, and the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, he is a longtime medical contributor to the Rachael Ray Show and the former medical correspondent for NBC’s Today Show and Nightly News. In addition, he served two terms on the President’s Council for Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition under President Barack Obama.

The Doctors is produced by Phil and Jay McGraw’s Stage 29 Productions and distributed by CBS Television Distribution. Jay McGraw, Carla Pennington, Patricia Ciano and Dr. Phillip C. McGraw are executive producers.