Peacock Nabs Exclusive Rights To ‘The Defiant Ones’

EXCLUSIVE: The Defiant Ones, the four-part documentary series from Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine, is headed to Peacock.

The streamer has acquired the exclusive U.S. rights to the series, which launched on HBO in 2017. It is currently available on HBO Max and HBO’s other existing digital services.

It will launch on NBCUniversal’s nascent service on September 4.

Written by Allen Hughes, who directs, Lasse Järvi And Doug Pray and produced by Sarah Anthony, Steven Williams, Fritzi Horstman and Gene Kirkwood, The Defiant Ones tells the story of Beats co-founders Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine across four decades.

It tells the pair’s individual stories as well as how they worked together a number of times before selling their headphone company to Apple for $3B. Dre was a founding member of Fuck The Police stars NWA before venturing out on his own, while Iovine produced the likes of Tom Petty, Stevie Nicks, and U2.

Iovine went on to co-found Interscope Records and sign artists like Nine Inch Nails and Dre, before the pair struck gold with Eminen.

The series features interviews with the likes of Ice Cube, Mark Anthony Petrucelli, Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen, Bono, Sean Combs, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Stevie Nicks, Tom Petty, Snoop Dogg, will.i.am and Eminem.