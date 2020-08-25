‘The Dark And The Wicked’: RLJE Films, Shudder Acquire Bryan Bertino’s Family Horror Film

EXCLUSIVE: Bryan Bertino’s The Dark and the Wicked has landed at AMC Networks siblings RLJE Films and Shudder In a North American deal ahead of the horror film’s world premiere at the Fantasia Film Festival on Friday. It is now set for a U.S. theatrical release November 6 via RLJE Films; AMC’s genre streaming arm Shudder has also acquired rights in the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand and will release the film in 2021.

Bertino, whose directing credits include The Stranger and Mockingbird, wrote and directed the horror movie, which follows a mother and her children dealing with the grief and darkness brought upon by the death of the family matriarch. The Umbrella Academy actress Marin Ireland, Michael Abbott Jr. and Xander Berkeley star along with Lynn Andrews, Julie Oliver-Touchstone, Tom Nowicki and Ella Ballentine.

The film was also an official selection at the Tribeca Film Festival which had to pare down its event this year because of the coronavirus.

The Dark and the Wicked is produced by Bertino and Adrienne Biddle for Unbroken Pictures, Sonny Mallhi, and Kevin Matusow for The Traveling Picture Show Company. The Traveling Picture Show’s Carissa Buffel and Stephen Chester Prince, Mike Scannell, Brian Dalton, Jeff Stevens, Bruce Cummings, Thomas Giamboi, Inwood Road Films’ James Short and John Short, and Milan Chakraborty are executive producers.

The deal was negotiated by RLJE Films’ Mark Ward and Jess De Leo, Shudder’s Emily Gotto and Verve Ventures on behalf of the filmmakers.