‘The Dan Patrick Show’ To Stream For Free On Peacock

Dan Patrick is returning to the NBCUniversal fold. Peacock has signed an exclusive deal for The Dan Patrick Show to stream for free on the NBCU streaming service. Starting August 24, Emmy-winning host Patrick will be live on Peacock weekdays from 9 am to noon ET.

The Dan Patrick Show airs each weekday with his production team that includes Paul Pabst, Patrick O’Connor, Andrew Perloff and Todd Fritz, known as the Danettes. The show is known for its A-list interviews from the world of sports entertainment, as well as its blend of situational comedy, breaking sports news, insider access and pop culture commentary.

The Dan Patrick Show aired on NBC Sports Network from 2012 to 2019.

“I’m thrilled to be coming back home to Peacock and the NBC family to continue the show with the Danettes and the rest of my talented team,” said Dan Patrick. “A huge factor in partnering with Peacock is that our loyal fans can watch us for FREE. Who doesn’t love FREE. We can’t wait to get started—see you soon.”

All content from the show will be available on demand in addition to streaming live. The show’s top moments will also be featured in the service’s Trending section, a hub for short-form content updated on a daily basis, including sports highlights, pop culture updates, and shorter interview and news segments. The Dan Patrick Show will be simulcast on SiriusXM (Channel 211) and radio channels across the U.S. The show’s YouTube simulcast will end on August 28.

“We’re excited to welcome Dan and his devoted following to Peacock later this month,” said Rick Cordella, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer for Peacock. “Dan adds a distinctive voice to Peacock as we continue to build our live topical sports offering.”

Upcoming live sports on Peacock includes coverage of the U.S. Open Championship and Women’s Open Championship, an NFL Wild Card Playoff Game, and select events from the upcoming Tokyo and Beijing Olympics. Fans can also watch on-demand replays of events like the Triple Crown horse races, daily highlights from NBC Sports, and hundreds of hours of sports series, documentaries and films, such as Tiger Woods: Chasing History; 1968; I Am Ali; Dream Team; Being Evel; Feherty; Willie; and Peacock Originals Lost Speedways and In Deep with Ryan Lochte.

Patrick is repped by Paul Anderson of Workhouse Media.