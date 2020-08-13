‘The Daily Social Distancing Show With Trevor Noah’ Examines Kamala Confusion

Kamala Harris is being hailed by some for the historic nomination of a black, Asian woman to a major party’s vice presidential slot.

President Donald Trump had a slightly different take, noted Trevor Noah. The show ran clips of the President’s condemnations of Harris’s comments on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his nomination process. Trump also noted how Harris said bad things about her running mate, Joe Biden, earlier in the primary season.

“Is Trump attacking or defending Joe Biden?” asked Noah. “Of all people, he should understand that you can work with your enemies.” Noah then listed Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio and Jared Kushner, “who married the love of Trump’s life,” as former attackers turned defenders. .

But President Trump isn’t the only one having a hard time. Various Fox pundits ran down Harris’s record, calling her “soft on crime,” “no friend of police,” “a boring pick.”

“They better figure this out soon or their attack ads will be really unconvincing,” said Noah. He then played an imaginary attack ad that showed their confusion.

Watch it below.