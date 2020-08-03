Click to Skip Ad
The CW Releases New Arrowverse Character Posters For PSA: ‘Real Heroes Wear Masks’

8 View All

It seems even superheroes aren’t entirely invincible.

CW has released seven new season posters for CW’s slate of Arrowverse shows (Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Black Lightning, Stargirl, Superman & Lois) sporting a timely, coronavirus-themed look. All character posters feature their main star wearing a face mask in an effort to raise public awareness on the efficacy of facial coverings preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The Flash and Supergirl were forced to shut down production in March due to public mandates preventing large gatherings. The CW’s Riverdale also had to suspend production when a crewmember contracted coronavirus.

DC’s Stargirl is returning for a second season on the CW. The network renewed the breakout superhero series starring Brec Bassinger based on the DC characters. The network will become the exclusive in-season home to the series next season, with episodes airing on the CW network and streaming the next day on the CW’s free, ad-supported streaming platforms.

The list of WBTV shows that are eyeing late August starts include most Berlanti Productions series, which film in Vancouver, including The Flash and Superman & Lois.

It was previously reported some Supernatural cast members arrived in Vancouver in July, with the show on track to begin shooting its final three episodes in early to mid-August.

